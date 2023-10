Rishi Sunak's wholesale retreat from the war on climate change is beginning to resemble Napoleon's ragged and humiliating flight from Moscow. In this case though, the casualties could be much greater as man-made changes in Earth's climate leads to poverty, famine, premature deaths and the possible near-extinction of the human race.The Prime Minister's latest wheeze, designed to appease backwoods Tories representing rural areas, is to restrict the installation of solar panels on swathes of English farmland, a proposal that climate campaigners say will raise bills and put the UK’s energy security at risk.The Guardian reports that solar panels in the countryside are disliked by many rural Conservative MPs, so, of course, Sunak and environment secretary Thérèse Coffey have revived plans to put new restrictions on this form of cheap renewable energy.This is despite that fact that the then prime minister, Liz Truss attempted to block solar from most of the country’s farmland last year, but the plans were deeply controversial and unpopular, and were dropped when she left office:To be fair, putting the preservation of golf courses ahead of energy security and tackling fuel poverty is a hell of a legacy for Sunak to leave office with.