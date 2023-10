The Independent has an update on the crisis facing the electric car industry, which I last blogged on here The paper says that industry bosses believe that electric cars will cost British motorists an extra £6,000 if Rishi Sunak fails to strike a post-Brexit deal with the EU on tariffs. They add that UK manufacturers have warned of a “devastating price war” on consumers – threatening both the electric vehicle (EV) market and the UK’s climate change commitments – if these tariffs are enforced in January 2024:As Buckley says, this isThe impact of Brexit on the UK economy is huge and not in a good way.