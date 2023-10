If there is one thing anybody involved with transport knows, it is that upgrades and new projects take careful planning and years of preparation before ground is broken, and that if you're going to start making rash promises from notes on the back of an envelope, you'd better be ready to back them up with a business case that shows that they are affordable and achieveable. Why did nobody tell Rishi Sunak that?The Guardian reports that documents detailing projects to be funded with savings from scrapping HS2 have been deleted from a government website, with one minister describing the announcements of new transport schemes as just giving “examples” of what the money could be spent on rather than the concrete pledge implied by the Prime Minister in his conference speech:In other words the government have no idea how they are going to spend the £36bn and are hoping others might step up and do it for them. What an embarrassment for Sunak.