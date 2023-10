Do we highlight the endless lies and distortions they are putting out about 15 minute cities, Labour's meat tax and councils forcing people to have seven bins, or should we look to signs of a more fundamental shift to right wing authoritarianism with gay bashing and the racist rhetoric that would have made Enoch Powell blush, and by the daughter of immigrants at that?For me the most disturbing aspect so far is the way that the Tories are starting to mirror Trump and his hard right shock troops in the US Republican party, appealing to the sort of macho nationalism that mirrors the National Socialist Party's rise to power in Germany in the early 1930s. The Mirror has two examples.The paper reports that a senior London Tory has been thrown out of Suella Braverman's Tory Conference speech after accusing the Home Secretary of launching a "homophobic rant".They say that Braverman was interrupted 20 minutes into her diatribe by London Assembly member Andrew Boff. He branded her speech a "homophobic rant" and accused Ms Braverman of making the Tories seem "transphobic and homophobic":And then there is the Tory cabinet minister who boasted she'd blocked tighter restrictions on shotgun ownership in the aftermath of a mass shooting.The paper says that Environment Secretary Therese Coffey told a fringe meeting at Tory Party conference there'd been 'a potential reaction that would have made it much harder for you to have shotguns' She went on to say that she stopped that:The real worry is not that so-called mainstream politicians said any of these things, but that their views are becoming mainstream within the government.