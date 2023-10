The Guardian reports that dozens of cross-party MPs and peers have joined a campaign for an “immediate stop” to the use of live facial recognition surveillance by police and private companies.The paper says that the former cabinet minister David Davis, the Liberal Democrats leader, Sir Ed Davey, the Green MP Caroline Lucas and the former shadow attorney general Shami Chakrabarti are among 65 members of the House of Commons and House of Lords to call for a halt to the technology’s use:There are a number of issues here, including the fact that facial recognition can be discriminatory, but the key one has to be lack of accountability and oversight. Once you start linking up databases and tying them into dodgy surveillance techniques such as facial recognition, you start impinging on people's privacy and making mistakes that could even get people killed.