The Guardian reports that Rishi Sunak’s controversial fund to support startups during the Covid pandemic invested nearly £2m in companies linked to his wife.The paper says that Carousel Ventures, a company part-owned by Akshata Murty’s venture capital firm, got an investment of £250,000 from the Future Fund to help fund its ownership of a luxury underwear business called Heist Studios:Part of the problem here is the lack of transparency:Surely, it is time for a change in the rules around ministerial interests.