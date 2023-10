The UK Government's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda continued to unravel today with the Guardian revealing that a Human Rights Watch report has found that Rwandan authorities are coordinating a systematic campaign of repression at home and abroad against political activists, suspected dissidents and their family members.The paper says that the US-based rights group has detailed an alleged campaign of extraterritorial killings, kidnappings and intimidation, as well as arbitrary arrests and enforced disappearances on Rwandan soil:This picture of Rwanda is a million miles away from Boris Johnson’s description of the country as a place where asylum seekers could “prosper and thrive”, and must surely raise further doubts about the government's alliance with them.