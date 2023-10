It is unlikely that she and her faction will take much notice of the latest warning from the Institute for Fiscal Studies therefore, who argue that the government has no room for unfunded pre-election tax cuts despite having pushed through a “colossal” £52bn a year stealth raid on household incomes on Rishi Sunak’s watch.Fortunately, Truss is no longer in charge, but her group remains influential and continues to exert pressure on UK Tory Ministers, many of whom sympathise with her aim of cutting taxes in the belief that such an act will stimulate growth.The Guardian reports that Britain’s foremost economics thinktank have said that the dire state of the public finances means that attention-grabbing tax cuts risk stoking inflation, leading to higher Bank of England interest rates and a lengthy recession:Actually, the most revealing part of Johnson's statement is that the so-called low-tax Tories have actually increased our tax burden and added to the cost-of-living burden faced by families across the UK. Look to what they do, not what they say.