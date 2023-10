The Guardian reports that metropolitan police officers are openly defying orders not to wear badges appropriated by the far right and linked to white supremacy.The paper says that in July, the force’s chief, Mark Rowley, banned officers from wearing the “thin blue line” badge saying that in the US an equivalent symbol had been used by “hard-right groups”. However, images have emerged of Met officers wearing the symbol late last month as they policed a stand-off between LGBTQ+ rights supporters and a rightwing group over a drag act’s performance at the Honor Oak pub in Lewisham, south London:This does not augur well for attempts by the Met to reform and win the confidence of the public.