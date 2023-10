The Guardian contains an interesting report on the findings of the UK's National Infrastructure Commission.This independent body of experts has concluded that the UK’s infrastructure needs a big cash injection, with public transport, home heating and water networks all in dire need of renewal. They say that investments, of about £30bn a year from the taxpayer and £40bn to £50bn a year from the private sector, would result in savings to the average household of at least £1,000 a year, higher economic productivity, and a better quality of life in the future:This report demonstrates a major weakness in our economy. If we don't invest in new, green infrastructure then our economy will continue to flounder. It's time for decisive action from government.