



This decision effectively deprived the Welsh Government of £5 billion that could have been used to fix our own transport infrastructure.



But if the Manchester link is cancelled, the Treasury's argument falls down and the project becomes unarguably, essentially an England only one.





I hope Welsh Ministers are poised to take the argument to Whitehall that UK Ministers' reasons for not giving us the £5bn no longer exist, and that they demand that the money is paid over immediately.