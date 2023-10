In some ways I am not surprised by the revelation in today's Independent that one of Boris Johnson’s key aides turned messages to “disappear” in a key Covid WhatsApp group only weeks after the ex-PM promised a Covid public inquiry.The level of chaos and incompetence that surrounded Johnson's regime was so great that anything was possible. And that is before we even consider the blatant profiteering associated with the government's VIP procurement lane, in which many friends and associates of Tory MPs won multi-million pound contracts.Government by WhatsApp is clearly reducing transparency and accountability. Surely it is time to insist that all such messages are archived in future, and not deleted, so that ministers can be properly held to account.