I suppose it was inevitable: an incompetent government struggling to manage appalling pollution in our rivers and on our beaches decide the best way to win the propaganda war is to relax the monitoring regime, so people will no longer know how bad it really is.The Guardian reports that the UK government is to diverge from the EU’s standards for monitoring water quality in England, a move that has led Campaigners to fear that the change of approach could lead to more pollution in England’s rivers and waterways if the new measuring methods are less rigorous:The impact of this change will be that it is now unlikely that any data revealing whether or not the situation has improved since the 2019 study published in 2020, that shamed the government by showing no English river was in good chemical condition, will be published before the next general election. It is a spin doctor's dream.