To be fair, this latest issue with Brexit may not have been on the side of the bus, but those of us opposed to leaving did warn that it would happen.The Independent reports that British citizens living abroad face being locked out of their pensions because of post-Brexit rules which see bank accounts shut down:They add that thousands of Britons living in EU states were told by UK banks that their accounts would be shut after the initial Brexit transition period ended. Lloyds Banking Group said it had shut 13,000 accounts of expats in Europe.And to think that people were complaining about red tape when we were in the EU. Since leaving it's got a whole lot worse.