The Independent reports on the view of top economists that Britain’s beauty industry has suffered a £850m slump in exports to the EU since Brexit.The paper says that experts believe that the sector has suffered from customs hold-ups and increased red tape costs since the UK quit the bloc in January 2020:They add that the latest study by the British Chambers of Commerce found that 49 per cent of UK exporters have struggled to boost sales, with some 28 per cent of small and medium sized manufacturers reporting a decrease in exports in the last quarter, while 45 per cent said there was no change.Now, that definitely was not on the side of the bus.