The Guardian highlights a report by the all-party parliamentary group on democracy and the constitution, which has concluded that controversial rules governing voter identification led to racial and disability discrimination at this year’s local elections in England.They say that MPs and peers on the all-party parliamentary group will publish a report today saying that the rules caused more harm than they prevented when they came into force in May, and will call for changes, including the acceptance of a greater range of ID documents:Important as this report is, I am not holding my breath for reform. After all the system is working precisely as government intended it to.