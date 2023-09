Yet more evidence that our exit from the EU is damaging our environment and our international standing comes in this article in the Guardian , in which campaigners allege that the UK has failed to ban 36 pesticides that are not allowed for use in the EU, barnding us the “toxic poster child of Europe”.The paper says that although ministers promised the UK would not water down EU-derived environmental standards after Brexit, there have been multiple instances of divergence since the country left the bloc:More broken promises.