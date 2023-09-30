Saturday, September 30, 2023
The search for alien life
It has to be said that those scientists who have developed a simple test in the search for alien life, using artificial intelligence to determine with 90 per cent accuracy whether a sample is biological or not, have got their timing just right.
With the Tory party conference due to start today, I expect the test to be deployed in Manchester conference centre immediately.
