.comment-link {margin-left:.6em;}

Saturday, September 30, 2023

The search for alien life

It has to be said that those scientists who have developed a simple test in the search for alien life, using artificial intelligence to determine with 90 per cent accuracy whether a sample is biological or not, have got their timing just right.

With the Tory party conference due to start today, I expect the test to be deployed in Manchester conference centre immediately.
# posted by Peter Black : 7:57 AM
Comments: Post a Comment



<< Home

This page is powered by Blogger. Isn't yours?