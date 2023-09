There are times when it seems that the only pitch from Keir Starmer's policy-lite Labour Party is that they are not the Tories. Not only have they watered down their green investment plan, ruled out any more capital investment in other infrastructure projects and said that they will not increase tax, but they are refusing to countenance even a modest wealth tax. How exactly are they going to meet expectations when they come into government? It could be a very short honeymoon period.The Independent reports that the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) called for a national debate about how to “tax wealth, not work, in this country”:Labour's approach is not economic responsibility it is social irresponsibility. If they're not going to offer a proper alternative to the Tories then why are they bothering and why should anybody vote for them?