How best to respond to a cost of living crisis? Well, if you are the Tory party then you introduce tax changes that will benefit your rich friends.The Observer reports that Rishi Sunak is reportedly considering an inheritance tax cut as he attempts to woo voters and create dividing lines with Labour, which is comfortably ahead in the polls.The paper says that the intention is to eventually scrap the levy altogether at a time when tax on earned income is significantly greater than that on unearned wealth:All tax is hated but to claim that thehated is inheritance tax, when it affects so few people, has to call into question who these Tories are talking to. Perhaps they should leave the cocktail parties behind and get out on doorsteps where they can meet ordinary people.