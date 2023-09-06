Wednesday, September 06, 2023
Plugging leaks after the ship has sunk
As if the reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) crisis in English schools is not bad enough, the media are reporting that other public sector building may well be affected as well.
The most bizarre example of this is the Houses of Parliament, which, according to the Independent, is being tested for the lightweight, crumbling concrete as I type.
The paper says that if Raac is found it would add to the considerable problems at the ailing parliamentary estate, which is urgently in need of essential repairs such as the removal of asbestos, reducing the fire risk, renewing plumbing and conservation of the building itself.
It is already estimated that any work to the Grade I listed building could take between 46 and 76 years and have a price tag between £11-22 billion if it takes place during parliamentary recesses.
In context, it seems that RAAC is the least of their problems.
