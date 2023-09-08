Friday, September 08, 2023
Mixed Messages
The Independent reports that the Conservatives have accepted a £350,000 donation from a company producing colourful vapes despite a crackdown on e-cigarette products aimed at children.
The paper says that Rishi Sunak’s party took the six-figure sum from Supreme 8 Ltd in May, the latest Electoral Commission records show. They add that the company’s director is listed as Sandeep Chadha, chief executive of Supreme Plc – which sells vape products with names like Watermelon Bubblegum and Cotton Candy Ice:
Mr Sunak said earlier this year he was worried that vapes would be “attractive” to his two young daughters because of the flavours and packaging targeting children.
The PM promised a “crackdown” on the marketing of vapes to under-18s back in May, when he warned that firms “shouldn’t be deliberately targeting children”.
Ministers pledged to close a loophole allowing retailers to give free samples of vapes to children, and launched a review into banning retailers selling “nicotine-free” vapes to under-18s.
Supreme sells products by Elf Bar, a brand which makes vapes such as Razz Cherry, Cotton Candy Ice and Watermelon Bubblegum. Elf Bar has denied targeting children and packaging contain a warning indicating that “it is forbidden to sell this product to children”.
These sort of mixed messages on the part of the Conservatives (and other parties, as well) underlines just what is wrong with the way politics is financed in this country. Whatever the reality, the perception is that big donors can buy influence. Surely, it is time for reform.
