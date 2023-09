The Independent reports that the Conservatives have accepted a £350,000 donation from a company producing colourful vapes despite a crackdown on e-cigarette products aimed at children.The paper says that Rishi Sunak’s party took the six-figure sum from Supreme 8 Ltd in May, the latest Electoral Commission records show. They add that the company’s director is listed as Sandeep Chadha, chief executive of Supreme Plc – which sells vape products with names like Watermelon Bubblegum and Cotton Candy Ice:These sort of mixed messages on the part of the Conservatives (and other parties, as well) underlines just what is wrong with the way politics is financed in this country. Whatever the reality, the perception is that big donors can buy influence. Surely, it is time for reform.