Having spent four days participating in intense debate on key issues at Liberal Democrats conference, including a highly controversial discussion about housing targets in which members asserted their authority over the leadership, it comes as no surprise to find Labour rejecting such democratic participation in favour of its normal control freakery.The Guardian reports that a series of rule changes by the Labour National Executive Committee has effectively squashed debates sought by local activists at the party’s future annual conferences if the leadership considers that they are not relevant to current policy platforms.The paper says that the NEC voted to approve rule changes, including one that requires motions for debate to be deemed “contemporary”:Of course, if the successful motion on PR at a previous Labour Conference is any example, the Labour leadership take no notice of whatever their conference passes anyway.