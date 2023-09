The Guardian reports that No 10 has rejected proposals by a Commons committee to prevent ministers bringing in personal and political friends on to the boards of Whitehall departments.The paper says that Ministers ruled out a series of recommendations from the House of Commons public administration and constitutional affairs committee, led by the Tory MP William Wragg, which were aimed at making sure non-executive directors of civil service boards were truly independent and the best candidates:None of this is a surprise from this government, really.