The Guardian reports that Suella Braverman will be appealing to world leaders and political thinkers later today, to consider rewriting key refugee rules so they are “fit for the modern age”.The paper says that the Home Secretary will be seeking to alter an agreement that she believes undermined UK plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda by arguiing that the United Nations 1951 refugee convention must be reformed to tackle a worldwide migration crisis:With any luck this plea to visceral and narrow nationalism will be met with stiff resistance. The convention Braverman is trying to tear up was put in place after the horrors of World War Two, the holocaust and with millions of people displaced by the aftermath of that conflict.Many of those conditions exist elsewhere in the world today. It is not for us to ignore the suffering of the victims of war, torture, famine and climate change. The sooner these racist, right-wing popularists are out of government, the better.