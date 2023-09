The BBC reports on the view of the UK's environment watchdog that the government and regulators may well have broken the law over how it regulates sewage releases.They say that the Office for Environmental Protection (OEP) announced its preliminary findings into an investigation on Tuesday, leaving the regulators and Defra two months to provide a response before a final decision is made:If the OEP's initial conclusions are confirmed then it will make recommendations to MPs to take action against the regulators or will apply to the High Court for urgent judicial review. In practice this means that the Environment Agency or one of the regulators will have to change the way it enforces the law for sewage companies.