Saturday, September 16, 2023
Change that defines the Tory Party
Back in the 1960s, Enoch Powell's 'Rivers of Blood' speech saaw him removed from government and ostracised by the Conservative Party. In the 2020s it appears that his former party is far more tolerant of his memory and his views.
The Independent reports that the Conservatives’ candidate for London mayor Susan Hall liked a tweet praising Enoch Powell and describing Sadiq Khan as a “traitor rat”.
They add that Ms Hall liked an image of the notorious anti-immigration politician, a favourite of the far-right, which quoted him saying: “It’s never too late to save your country.” The tweet liked by the Tory hopeful bore the message: “It’s never too late to get London back!”
This slogan by Powell was used by the British National Party (BNP):
Ms Hall was also found to have liked a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, which described Mr Khan as “our nipple height mayor of Londonistan”.
Further tweets liked by Ms Hall, first highlighted by The Times, included one suggesting that Mr Khan would endorse corruption at May’s mayoral vote.
The post claimed the Labour mayor was “begging for londoners to do a tower hamlets postal vote for May next year and we all know how that works. #fraud”.
Following a tweet in which Ms Hall criticised Mr Khan’s strategy for tackling violence against women and girls, she liked a response which said: “Well said Susan, that Labour Traitor RAT likes that sort of thing.”
The paper also points out that Hall has branded the Notting Hill carnival “dangerous” and said the Black community has a “problem with crime”.
It seems that this racism is now acceptable to the today's Tories, who continue to keep her on as candidate, a complete u-turn on their attitude to Enoch Powell.
The Independent reports that the Conservatives’ candidate for London mayor Susan Hall liked a tweet praising Enoch Powell and describing Sadiq Khan as a “traitor rat”.
They add that Ms Hall liked an image of the notorious anti-immigration politician, a favourite of the far-right, which quoted him saying: “It’s never too late to save your country.” The tweet liked by the Tory hopeful bore the message: “It’s never too late to get London back!”
This slogan by Powell was used by the British National Party (BNP):
Ms Hall was also found to have liked a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, which described Mr Khan as “our nipple height mayor of Londonistan”.
Further tweets liked by Ms Hall, first highlighted by The Times, included one suggesting that Mr Khan would endorse corruption at May’s mayoral vote.
The post claimed the Labour mayor was “begging for londoners to do a tower hamlets postal vote for May next year and we all know how that works. #fraud”.
Following a tweet in which Ms Hall criticised Mr Khan’s strategy for tackling violence against women and girls, she liked a response which said: “Well said Susan, that Labour Traitor RAT likes that sort of thing.”
The paper also points out that Hall has branded the Notting Hill carnival “dangerous” and said the Black community has a “problem with crime”.
It seems that this racism is now acceptable to the today's Tories, who continue to keep her on as candidate, a complete u-turn on their attitude to Enoch Powell.
Comments: Post a Comment
<< Home
<< Home