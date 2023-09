As the Prime Minister moves the goalposts on key environmental targets, the UK car industry has more concerns and yes, the problem is Brexit as advocated and supported by ministers in the current government.The Guardian reports that the responsible European Commissioner has ruled that the Brexit trade deal should not be reopened just to satisfy demands from some sectors of the UK and EU motor industry concerned about looming tariffs on electric cars.The paper says that EU leaders have come under pressure to suspend 10% tariffs on electric car exports that are expected to begin in January under the Brexit trade agreement sealed by Lord Frost in 2020. However, Thierry Breton, who is responsible for the EU internal market said the commission and EU leaders are bound under competition laws to look at the entire automotive “ecosystem” and not favour one “category” in the industry over the other:Those of us who opposed Brexit can take no satisfaction from the impact of these tariffs on British jobs and the economy, even though we warned that this would happen. As far as the Brexiteers go, they are getting what they voted for.