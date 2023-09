The Guardian reports on the presss regulator ruling that Suella Braverman and the Mail on Sunday falsely claimed child grooming gangs in the UK were “almost all British-Pakistani”.The paper says that the home secretary made the claim in a Mail on Sunday article published in April, where she singled out British-Pakistani men as being involved in child sexual abuse due to “cultural attitudes completely incompatible with British values” that “have been left mostly unchallenged both within their communities and by wider society”.However, Ipso has forced the Mail on Sunday to issue an apology and correction to Braverman’s piece after concluding the statement was false:It is good to see overt racism from government ministers and some of the media challenged in this way, however the prevailing anti-immigrant narrative continues to dominate Tory propaganda and it looks likely to get worse as the general election gets closer.