The cause of the Tories' dissarray has to be put at the feet of their Senedd leader, Andrew R.T. Davies, who seems determined to be a disruptor rather than an alternative government, and whose attempts to mirror his UK counterparts has left some of his colleagues exposed and backtracking on their previous positions. Wales on line helpfully points out that the Welsh Tories had supported (and voted for) the Welsh Government’s 20mph speed limit before becoming vehemently opposed, but the latest u-turn is far more blatant and relates to a recycling scheme:Tories have said they are vehemently against this Welsh Government plan to include glass in the recycling scheme, but this wasn’t always their view:A Sunday National investigation found that just six weeks after this change of plan the Conservative party accepted a £20,000 donation from an industry lobby group