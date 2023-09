The Guardian reports that new public sector lenders created by the government since Brexit are investing two-thirds less than the UK was receiving from the EU’s European Investment Bank.The paper says that the thinktank UK in a Changing Europe has compared the record of the European Investment Bank with the work of new Treasury-backed institutions including the UK Infrastructure Bank (UKIB) and have found it wanting:Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson, Sarah Olney MP, is absolutely right when she said:The damage to our economy caused by Brexit continues.