The Guardian reports that Tory Ministers will this week announce a series of changes designed to make it easier for developers to win planning permission to build onshore wind turbines.They say that the government could publish proposals as soon as Tuesday on how to adapt the planning system to stop local authorities standing in the way of almost every new wind power development on land. This is a bit of a u-turn as until recently the UK Government has been less than enthusiastic about this form of development:So, a small concession, but nowhere near enough. It is the u-turn that without a bend.