The BBC reports on an investigation that has found that police officers are switching off their body-worn cameras when force is used, as well as deleting footage and sharing videos on WhatsApp.The broadcaster says that they have uncovered more than 150 reports of camera misuse by forces in England and Wales - described as "shocking" by a leading officer:The Metropolitan Police say body-worn cameras act as an "independent witness" - and are used millions of times a year but, as the BBC report, forces almost never release this footage to the press after significant incidents or in response to Freedom of Information requests.Although some forces have scrutiny panels, and regulators will review footage as part of misconduct proceedings, the police are largely responsible for scrutinising camera use themselves.This must change. These cameras are there to protect both the public and the police, but without greater transparency it is impossible for us to know if this compact is working or not. All the evidence points to abuses that must be stamped out. This is a matter of trust, and without trust there cannot be consent to the way we are policed.