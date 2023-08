It is bad enough having government undermining our democratic rights through legislation, without also discovering that any government's policy agenda is being driven by overseas money. We need more transparency in public life, period.

Unelected thinktanks have a disproportionate influence on government, especially this Tory government, so it is important for there to be complete transparency as to how they are funded and who they speak to. Alas neither of these is true.That is apparent from this worrying article in the Guardian , which reports that some of Britain’s most influential thinktanks received more than $1m (£787,000) from donations in the US in 2021.The paper says that the recipients of this money include the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), regarded as an inspiration for policies adopted by the Liz Truss government, and Policy Exchange – a conservative thinktank used as a platform by ministers to trail new measures and which recently incubated hardline immigration plans:The first question that should be asked of any organisation proposing policy change should be 'who funds you?' followed by 'what is their interest in your research?' and 'what contact do you have with government ministers?'