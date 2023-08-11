



The government is dominated by the little Englanders, who think they can pull up the drawbridge and go their own way, as long as they get richer, only to be shocked by the reality of an interdependent world economy that has hit trade with the UK and pushed up costs and prices because of the decision to cut ourselves off from our biggest trading partner.



We now have those same little Englanders thinking the UK can isolate itself from the consequences of climate change and, as a result, does not need to fulfil its international obligations to tackle global warming. If they are not living on another planet, they should be sent to one.