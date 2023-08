The Mirror reports that Rishi Sunak has been urged not to cave in as Red Wall MPs try to tear up the Government's green agenda in the hope of avoiding oblivion at the polls. They says that the under-fire PM has been told now is not the time to water down the Net Zero target of 2050 to please Tory malcontents:I am not entirely convinced that the electorate is as signed up to net zero policies as campaigners suggest, however I do know that it is vital that we achieve the target as soon as possible if we are to minimise the impact of climate change.In my view, it wont be the lack of commitment to carbon neutral policies that damages the Tories at the next election, but the perception that they are deeply split and are fighting amongst themselves.