Thursday, August 17, 2023
Tory civil war on green policies heats up
The Mirror reports that Rishi Sunak has been urged not to cave in as Red Wall MPs try to tear up the Government's green agenda in the hope of avoiding oblivion at the polls. They says that the under-fire PM has been told now is not the time to water down the Net Zero target of 2050 to please Tory malcontents:
Backbencher Marco Longhi is leading calls for a referendum on whether to scrap it - despite Net Zero having been included in the 2019 Tory manifesto. It follows a call by former Home Secretary Dame Priti Patel to "pause" the legal obligation to cut greenhouse gas emissions in order to tackle the climate crisis.
July was the hottest month on record around the world, and campaigners urged politicians not to "wage a culture war" around green issues. The PM has previously claimed to be a champion for environmental issues, but is no stranger to a U-turn.
Mr Longhi told The Telegraph that a proper debate about decarbonising "has never been had", while fellow Tory MP Karl McCartney vented his anger at "London’s woke eco-zealot crowd". The PM is under growing pressure to roll back on climate change measures following the surprise Conservative by-election win in Uxbridge and South Ruislip amid protests over the capital's ultra low emission zone (ULEZ).
Greenpeace UK’s political campaigner, Ami McCarthy, told The Mirror: "Around 98% of votes cast in last general election were for parties supporting the net zero target, including the Conservatives. Subsequent polling demonstrates the continuing huge levels of public support for it and increased action on climate change.
“Given the haunting images of devastation caused by the climate disasters around the world this summer, now is clearly not the time to be dialling down our climate commitments. Nor is it the time to hold another divisive referendum to appease a small group of MPs – who all stood on a manifesto commitment to net zero - wanting to wage culture war off the back of it.”
And Jamie Peters, climate coordinator at Friends of the Earth, said: “All major parties stood at the last election on a platform of support for the UK’s net zero target, with MPs elected on that basis – so it’s hard to see how there’s any mandate for a referendum."
Mr Peters added: “Bold and ambitious climate action is non-negotiable if we want to prevent the very worst climate impacts and leave a safe and liveable planet to the next generation. While it’s astonishing this needs to be said at all, let’s not forget that it’s a small but vocal minority attempting to seed yet more doubt about the need for climate action and stir up division and delay. The cost to us all will only be greater the longer we put off the rapid and transformational change we need to see.”
Experts have warned that scaling back on Net Zero could end up costing households more. The Association for Decentralised Energy (ADE) has called on the Prime Minister to "go further and faster". In a letter to Mr Sunak Caroline Bragg, interim chief executive officer of ADE, said: "If we are trying to avoid placing the burden of extra costs on the consumer, then halting progress on net zero is the last thing we should be considering."
I am not entirely convinced that the electorate is as signed up to net zero policies as campaigners suggest, however I do know that it is vital that we achieve the target as soon as possible if we are to minimise the impact of climate change.
In my view, it wont be the lack of commitment to carbon neutral policies that damages the Tories at the next election, but the perception that they are deeply split and are fighting amongst themselves.
