As the Conservative party is supposedly a strong supporter of the rule of law, this article in the Daily Mail must have come as a shock to the hang 'em and flog 'em brigade, or is it just that they want to enforce the rules against those who disagree with them politically?The paper reports that Tory MP Sir Iain Duncan Smith has said that he backs the 'blade runners' who are vandalising ULEZ cameras, om the rather spurious and debateable grounds that his constituents have been 'lied to':Will the Chingford MP now be supporting climate change protestors who have been disrupting traffic and daily life in London and elsewhere? After all, they are taking direct action against a government that has lied about its commitment to the environment. No, I didn't think so.I hope that government ministers refer Duncan Smith to the police for inciting vandalism and law-breaking. I'm not holding my breath however. If there is one thing this current government excels in, it's hypocrisy.