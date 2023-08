It is getting to the point now when Labour have performed so many policy u-turns that they must be getting dizzy. The Independent details the latest , with ac claim that the party has reportedly watered down its plans to strengthen rights for gig economy and precariously employed workers in a bid to woo business leaders.The paper says that the opposition's National Policy Forum last month agreed a series of changes to the Labour programme as Keir Starmer's team firms up their policies ahead of an expected general election next year:Will they have any policies worth the name by the time of the election?