As if Liz Truss had not done enough damage in her brief tenure as Prime Minister, the Independent reports that Liz Truss’s mini-Budget caused the UK’s EU divorce bill to soar by tens of millions of pounds because of the resulting crash in the value of the pound.The paper says that Treasury documents show that the disastrous tax-cutting plan piled an extra £91m on the UK’s payments to the bloc required as part of the deal to leave:The negative impact on public finances of this Tory Government continues to escalate.