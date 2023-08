The Guardian reports on a new study by thinktanks Civil Exchange and the Sheila McKechnie Foundation, which argues that anti-protest laws and culture wars perpetrated by the government, and imposed on the charity sector, are having a “chilling effect” on public campaigning.They say that the findings came in a report titled Defending Our Democratic Spaces:This toxic approach to democracy is becoming typical of the far right, a cult that appears to have taken over the modern Tory Party. The tragedy though, is that based on their past history, and their recent voting history, we cannot rely on the opposition Labour Party to undo any of these restrictions on our rights.