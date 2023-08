There is an interesting article in yesterday's Observer , which points out that a graduate earning £35,000 a year pays almost double the average tax of someone with the same income from rent on property.The paper says that the Intergenerational Foundation thinktank has found that the combined effect of income tax and national insurance payments forces people in employment to pay much higher rates of tax than those who benefit from lower capital gains tax (CGT) rates on property and shares income:Surely, the introduction of a proper wealth tax is well overdue.