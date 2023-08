With waiting times in the NHS in all three nations spiralling out of control there is no doubt that urgent action is needed to put our health service on a more even keel. What is not helpful though is government ministers seeking to blame others for their own policy and organisational failures.The Independent reports that Rishi Sunak has blamed striking doctors for pushing up NHS waiting lists in a fiery exchange with an A and E worker.The paper says that the prime minister was taken to task over his pledge to cut soaring waiting lists, which last month jumped to see a record 7.5 million patients waiting to start treatment. But when he was asked whether he was failing to deliver on his pledge, Sunak said “we were making progress” but said staff walkouts had undermined that progress and driven up waiting lists:These strikes are not just about pay, but working conditions that have seen the health service haemorrhage staff, a major cause of longer waiting times, and the responsibility for that lies with all the governments who have responsibility for health, including Labour in Wales.