The Independent tells us that a new report has revealed that Britain’s energy suppliers are set to rake in a massive £1.74bn in profits from hard-pressed customers’ bills over the next 12 months.The paper adds that a separate study has found that regulator Ofgem’s energy price cap is preventing customers from accessing lower tariffs, harming competition and boosting inflation:It seems that the energy market is well and truly broken, with ordinary families the victim of big companies pursuing excessive profits.