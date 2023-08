The Independent reports that government research has found that British firms are increasingly pessimistic about the benefits of post-Brexit free trade deals.The paper says that the Department for Business and Trade’s survey of more than 3,000 companies revealed that three out five (58 per cent) now think the free trade deals will have no positive impact on their business. That’s up from 54 per cent in the previous year – a sign of growing dismay about the opportunities the agreements can offer, despite promises that Brexit can help boost “global Britain”.:Brexit is going well then.