It is rather sickening that the biggest headline arising from news of the millions of pounds pocketed by MPs through their second jobs focusses on the fact that the former Tory Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng, is struggling to keep up with his old boss Liz Truss when it comes to earnings outside parliament since the pair left Downing Street in ignominy.The Guardian also reports that Kwarteng admitted at the weekend that he was badly hit by his own disastrous mini-Budget – revealing his mortgage payments had soared “a great deal”. To which one can only comment that unlike many others, he can afford it.This is especially so as Kwarteng has made £34,000 from a single overseas speech and various media appearances since he was sacked in October during Britain’s financial meltdown. This on top of his MP's salary and his pay-off when he resigned from the government:These people are elected to do a job, not to swan around the world enriching themselves. If they want to do these gigs then they should resign from Parliament. At a time when many people are struggling to make ends meet, those MPs with second jobs are taking the piss.