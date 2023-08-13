Sunday, August 13, 2023
More controversial contracts
The Independent reports that an Australian travel firm previously slammed for its handling of Covid quarantine hotels has been quietly handed a £1.6bn contract covering the UK’s new asylum accommodation ships.
The paper says that Corporate Travel Management (CTM) was put in charge of the lucrative two-year arrangement in February, weeks before the government revealed it would use a barge as its first offshore accommodation for asylum seekers:
The contract was awarded directly to CTM without competition, and a lawyer with knowledge of the system said the government had pushed a wider deal originally drawn up for official travel “beyond what it was intended to be used for”.
Ministers have repeatedly refused to detail the projected cost of Rishi Sunak’s controversial asylum vessels, while insisting they will be cheaper than using hotels that are currently costing £6m a day.
This week, Suella Braverman told parliament’s Home Affairs Committee she could not predict the cost of the new Illegal Migration Bill, because there are “many unknown factors”.
Three vessels so far have been announced, with a barge named the “Bibby Stockholm” due to arrive in Portland, Dorset later this month and a further two ships set for undisclosed locations.
Richard Drax, the Conservative MP for South Dorset, said the public “should know how much is being paid” on the barge set-up and said the spending he was aware of so far was “alarmingly high”.
“The point is this is taxpayers' money,” he told The Independent. “This contract might actually be separate to what the ports are being paid.
“Then on top of that, the police want money, the health authority wants money, of course the council wants money, and yet the government continues to insist that this is cheaper than hotels. The overall figure will be alarmingly high.”
Yvette Cooper, Labour’s shadow home secretary, said the Home Office has “serious questions to answer”.
“The Tories are spending more and more taxpayers’ money on their total failure to fix the asylum backlog they have created,” she added.
“This is an incredibly expensive contract with no clarity on whether proper procedures have been followed, and the barges come on top of costly hotels, not instead of them, because of the government failure to take asylum decisions or get any grip.”
Yet another expensive Tory farce.
Comments:
Is it a farce or the Conservatives rewarding their own business supporters for future board membership.Remember Covid contracts where PPE etc was handed out to their 'quick buck'supporters.
