It seems a long time ago now, since Boris Johnson swept the red wall seats and won the 2019 general election with the promise to level up the poorer areas of the UK. Unfortunately, as many of us said at the time, the rhetoric would never be matched by action.The evidence for that is cited in this article in the Guardian , in which the Institute for Fiscal Studies finds that the government’s levelling up plans for England are being hampered by a funding system that is “not fit for purpose” and deprives the poorest areas of the financial support to match their needs.Their research has discovered that the method for allocating money to pay for public services is out of date, based on inadequate data and skewed in favour of the better-off south-east:Any government which is serious about levelling up needs to correct these inequalities urgently.