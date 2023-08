The Guardian reports that the public could receive hundreds of millions of pounds in compensation in the first class action against water companies which are alleged to have failed to reveal the true scale of raw sewage discharges, and abused their position as privatised monopolies.They say that a collective case against six water companies alleges they have failed to properly report sewage spills and pollution of rivers and seas to the Environment Agency and Ofwat, the regulator for England and Wales:The dumping of raw sewage into our waterways is a national scandal and it is about time that water companies were held to account for their complacent actions. It is also pleasing to see that Ofwat and the Environment Agency are investigating water companies for not disclosing the scale of raw sewage discharges and non-compliance with its permits.What we really need though is investment in the infrastructure to stop these discharges happening again, and that is a matter for the UK and Welsh governments to insist on.