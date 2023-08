It has been sometime since a UK Prime Minister so ostentatiously and publicly enjoyed the trappings of office to the extent that he didn't appear to care what others thought about his behaviour. Rishi Sunak, however, appears to have reached that point in his career.The Independent reports that the Prime Minister has taken a taxpayer-funded private flight for travel in the UK once every eight days since he has been at No 10.The paper says that the data reveals that Sunak has already used RAF jets and helicopters for domestic journeys more frequently than any recent PM – after just seven months in office:Given his inevitable defeat at the next general election, I suppose he has to fit as much into the available time as he can.