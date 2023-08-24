Thursday, August 24, 2023
Cost of living crisis continues
The rate of inflation may be falling, that is prices are not rising as quickly, but hidden behind the headline figures are some stark facts that underline the cost of living crisis in this country.
The Mirror reports on research by the Liberal Democrats that has found that the cost of a typical weekly shop has soared by a mammoth 37% in the past two years.
The paper says that new figures show that a loaf of bread has gone up by 37p, while a pint of milk is now 24p more expensive than in 2021 - a 57% rise. Meanwhile 500g of cheddar cheese costs £1.70 more, soaring by more than 50%:
It means an average family will shell out an extra £870 a year, according to the Lib Dems. They have called on ministers to take a number of steps to bring down food prices, including investment in British farms.
Following analysis of Office for National Statistics (ONS) data, the party also wants to see greater energy bill support for food businesses. Party leader Sir Ed Davey is set to visit missing-in-action Tory MP Nadine Dorries' Mid Bedfordshire constituency - where the Lib Dems are tipped to win in a by-election - to hammer home the point.
Sir Ed said: “Families and pensioners in Mid Bedfordshire are suffering badly from soaring food prices as the cost of the weekly shop goes through the roof, but Nadine Dorries and Rishi Sunak are missing in action.
“Instead of helping, this Conservative government has made this cost of living crisis worse with all their constant chaos. Local people are understandably furious that they are being so badly let down by an absent MP and an out-of-touch Conservative government.
“Meanwhile, local farmers in Bedfordshire and across the country are seeing their support slashed and energy prices spike."
Last week the Social Market Foundation (SMF) found that 30% of Brits are finding it difficult to pay for essentials like groceries, broadband and insurance. This is despite eight out of 10 shopping around for good deals, with struggling families finding it harder to find cheaper offers.
It found 29% of people who are "financially struggling" are spending 80% of their income on essentials. The Bank of England has predicted food inflation will remain at around 15% for the rest of the year.
This is the stark reality faced by families every day, and rarely acknowledged by government ministers.
The Mirror reports on research by the Liberal Democrats that has found that the cost of a typical weekly shop has soared by a mammoth 37% in the past two years.
The paper says that new figures show that a loaf of bread has gone up by 37p, while a pint of milk is now 24p more expensive than in 2021 - a 57% rise. Meanwhile 500g of cheddar cheese costs £1.70 more, soaring by more than 50%:
It means an average family will shell out an extra £870 a year, according to the Lib Dems. They have called on ministers to take a number of steps to bring down food prices, including investment in British farms.
Following analysis of Office for National Statistics (ONS) data, the party also wants to see greater energy bill support for food businesses. Party leader Sir Ed Davey is set to visit missing-in-action Tory MP Nadine Dorries' Mid Bedfordshire constituency - where the Lib Dems are tipped to win in a by-election - to hammer home the point.
Sir Ed said: “Families and pensioners in Mid Bedfordshire are suffering badly from soaring food prices as the cost of the weekly shop goes through the roof, but Nadine Dorries and Rishi Sunak are missing in action.
“Instead of helping, this Conservative government has made this cost of living crisis worse with all their constant chaos. Local people are understandably furious that they are being so badly let down by an absent MP and an out-of-touch Conservative government.
“Meanwhile, local farmers in Bedfordshire and across the country are seeing their support slashed and energy prices spike."
Last week the Social Market Foundation (SMF) found that 30% of Brits are finding it difficult to pay for essentials like groceries, broadband and insurance. This is despite eight out of 10 shopping around for good deals, with struggling families finding it harder to find cheaper offers.
It found 29% of people who are "financially struggling" are spending 80% of their income on essentials. The Bank of England has predicted food inflation will remain at around 15% for the rest of the year.
This is the stark reality faced by families every day, and rarely acknowledged by government ministers.
Comments: Post a Comment
<< Home
<< Home