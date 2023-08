The rate of inflation may be falling, that is prices are not rising as quickly, but hidden behind the headline figures are some stark facts that underline the cost of living crisis in this country.The Mirror reports on research by the Liberal Democrats that has found that the cost of a typical weekly shop has soared by a mammoth 37% in the past two years.The paper says that new figures show that a loaf of bread has gone up by 37p, while a pint of milk is now 24p more expensive than in 2021 - a 57% rise. Meanwhile 500g of cheddar cheese costs £1.70 more, soaring by more than 50%:This is the stark reality faced by families every day, and rarely acknowledged by government ministers.